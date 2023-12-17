Family loses their home to fire in Montgomery County

Five people were in the home when the fire broke out.
generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in Montgomery County lost their home to a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery County, Cunningham, Palmyra, East Montgomery and St. Bethlehem fire stations and rescue squads were called to a home at 1660 Parchman Road.

Five people were in the home when the fire broke out. They were all able to get out with no injuries.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

