Family loses their home to fire in Montgomery County

CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in Montgomery County lost their home to a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery County, Cunningham, Palmyra, East Montgomery and St. Bethlehem fire stations and rescue squads were called to a home at 1660 Parchman Road.

Five people were in the home when the fire broke out. They were all able to get out with no injuries.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.