Disaster unemployment assistance available for four Midstate counties

Applications for assistance must be submitted by Jan. 16, 2024.
Some businesses near the path of a tornado began reopening Tuesday.
Some businesses near the path of a tornado began reopening Tuesday.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced Saturday that disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) would be available for four counties impacted by the recent tornadoes.

The counties include:

  • Davidson
  • Dickson
  • Montgomery
  • Sumner

The TDLWD will accept DUA applications from people whose employment or self-employment were impacted by the storms on Dec. 9. The disaster period started on Dec. 10 and will end on June 15, 2024.

Applications from people who live in, work in and travel through those counties must be submitted by Jan. 16, 2024.

DUA, an unemployment benefit made available after a disaster, is only available to people who:

  • Have applied for and used regular unemployment benefits from any state or do not qualify for unemployment benefits
  • Worked, or were self-employed, or scheduled to begin work or self-employment in one of the disaster areas.
  • Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction of a place of employment as a direct result of the storms.

People can apply on Jobs4TN.gov or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central.

Those who file online should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by the storms.

To receive the benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the DUA application.

Documents can be mailed to 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville, TN 37243, or sent by fax to 615-532-3374.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Kirsty Dickerson is facing charges for allegedly stealing from homes she was hired to clean.
Local cleaning person accused of theft
Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say
FILE
Gov. Lee pardons nearly two dozen former Tennessee prisoners

Latest News

generic fire truck
Family loses their home to fire in Montgomery County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Centerville man arrested in connection to Hickman County homicides
Police lights
1 arrested in Hickman County after leading officers on multi-county chase
2 dead in Hickman County homicide