Disaster unemployment assistance available for four Midstate counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced Saturday that disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) would be available for four counties impacted by the recent tornadoes.

The counties include:

Davidson

Dickson

Montgomery

Sumner

The TDLWD will accept DUA applications from people whose employment or self-employment were impacted by the storms on Dec. 9. The disaster period started on Dec. 10 and will end on June 15, 2024.

Applications from people who live in, work in and travel through those counties must be submitted by Jan. 16, 2024.

DUA, an unemployment benefit made available after a disaster, is only available to people who:

Have applied for and used regular unemployment benefits from any state or do not qualify for unemployment benefits

Worked, or were self-employed, or scheduled to begin work or self-employment in one of the disaster areas.

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction of a place of employment as a direct result of the storms.

People can apply on Jobs4TN.gov or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central.

Those who file online should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by the storms.

To receive the benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the DUA application.

Documents can be mailed to 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville, TN 37243, or sent by fax to 615-532-3374.

