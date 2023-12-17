Centerville man arrested in connection to Hickman County homicides

A 70-year-old shot his neighbor and was then shot and killed at his own home.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Centerville man was arrested after allegedly killing a man who shot and killed his father in Hickman County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead in Hickman County homicide

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 70-year-old David Katahn shot his neighbor Wallace Rediker. Rediker, 70, was found shot outside of his home in the 3100 block of East Beaverdam Road.

The TBI said afterward, Katahn was found shot in his driveway. TBI said 35-year-old John Rediker, the son of Wallace, shot Katahn.

John Rediker was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and was booked in the Hickman County Jail where he is being held without bond.

