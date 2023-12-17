Centerville man arrested in connection to Hickman County homicides

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Centerville man was arrested after allegedly killing a man who shot and killed his father in Hickman County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), 70-year-old David Katahn shot his neighbor Wallace Rediker. Rediker, 70, was found shot outside of his home in the 3100 block of East Beaverdam Road.

The TBI said afterward, Katahn was found shot in his driveway. TBI said 35-year-old John Rediker, the son of Wallace, shot Katahn.

John Rediker was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and was booked in the Hickman County Jail where he is being held without bond.

