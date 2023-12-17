Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say
Kirsty Dickerson is facing charges for allegedly stealing from homes she was hired to clean.
Local cleaning person accused of theft
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shots fired call outside a school during a...
Shots fired outside basketball game at LEAD Brick Church school

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Centerville man arrested in connection to Hickman County homicides
A house in Montgomery County is a total loss after catching fire on Saturday.
Family loses their home to fire in Montgomery County