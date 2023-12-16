Shots fired outside basketball game at LEAD Brick Church school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a school during a basketball game on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to LEAD Brick Church at 9:10 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that shots were fired and no one was struck after a fight had occurred in the parking lot of the school on Brick Church Pike.

The suspect fled the scene in a black four-door Kia sedan on Brick Church Pike.

Police said leads are being pursued to identify the person who fired the gun.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.