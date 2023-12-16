Shots fired outside basketball game at LEAD Brick Church school

Police said shots were fired in the parking lot during a basketball game after a fight occurred.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shots fired call outside a school during a...
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shots fired call outside a school during a basketball game on Friday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a school during a basketball game on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to LEAD Brick Church at 9:10 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that shots were fired and no one was struck after a fight had occurred in the parking lot of the school on Brick Church Pike.

The suspect fled the scene in a black four-door Kia sedan on Brick Church Pike.

Police said leads are being pursued to identify the person who fired the gun.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child

Latest News

Montgomery Co. Animal Care works to reunite dogs and cats with families after tornado
Montgomery County Animal Care works to reunite dogs and cats with families after tornado
Residents of Forest Park Apartments in Bellevue said someone is regularly shooting at apartments.
Residents want change after gun shots ring out for 10 minutes
Kirsty Dickerson is facing charges for allegedly stealing from homes she was hired to clean.
Local cleaning person accused of theft
Hundreds left unemployed after Hendersonville tornado rips through businesses
More than 200 people in left unemployed after tornado in Hendersonville