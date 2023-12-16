Second juvenile escapee in custody, 16-year-old remains at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced a second arrest was made after three teenagers escaped from a juvenile detention center on Tuesday, December 12.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody on Friday night in Lebanon, Tennessee. He was interviewed by detectives in Nashville and admitted to being involved in the escape and subsequent carjacking.

Police continue to search for the last remaining escapee, 16-year-old James Turner.

Three boys, ages 12, 15, and 16, jumped a fence at the Natchez Trace Academy in Waverly, Tennessee on Tuesday night. They reportedly traveled approximately six miles on foot before stealing a Lexus SUV from a gas station on Charlotte Pike. according to MNPD. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Police arrested the 12-year-old at the Greyhound bus station on Fifth Avenue South on Wednesday night. The officer recognized him from a suspect description and took him into custody; he was wearing the same clothing and was in possession of a Lexus car key and a knife.

The 12-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery,

James Turner, 16, and Noah Allen, 15. (MNPD)

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the last escapee’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-742-7463.

The Nashville victim’s Lexus was recovered badly damaged on Wednesday on Jefferson Street.

