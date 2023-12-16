Second juvenile escapee in custody, 16-year-old remains at large

The trio escaped the youth behavioral facility last Tuesday and stole an SUV from a gas station.
Three teenagers escaped from a youth behavioral facility last Tuesday and stole an SUV from a gas station.
By Caleb Wethington and Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced a second arrest was made after three teenagers escaped from a juvenile detention center on Tuesday, December 12.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody on Friday night in Lebanon, Tennessee. He was interviewed by detectives in Nashville and admitted to being involved in the escape and subsequent carjacking.

Police continue to search for the last remaining escapee, 16-year-old James Turner.

Three boys, ages 12, 15, and 16, jumped a fence at the Natchez Trace Academy in Waverly, Tennessee on Tuesday night. They reportedly traveled approximately six miles on foot before stealing a Lexus SUV from a gas station on Charlotte Pike. according to MNPD. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Police arrested the 12-year-old at the Greyhound bus station on Fifth Avenue South on Wednesday night. The officer recognized him from a suspect description and took him into custody; he was wearing the same clothing and was in possession of a Lexus car key and a knife.

Previous Coverage:
3 accused of carjacking in Nashville parking garage

The 12-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery,

James Turner, 16, and Noah Allen, 15.
James Turner, 16, and Noah Allen, 15.(MNPD)

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the last escapee’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-742-7463.

The Nashville victim’s Lexus was recovered badly damaged on Wednesday on Jefferson Street.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE
Gov. Lee pardons nearly two dozen former Tennessee prisoners
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Driver wanted for vehicular homicide in stolen truck crash identified
Driver wanted for vehicular homicide in stolen truck crash identified

Latest News

Three teenagers escaped from a youth behavioral facility last Tuesday and stole an SUV from a...
Second escaped juvenile in custody
World Central Kitchen is helping provide meals at Northeast High School in Clarksville. In...
Montgomery County officials ask for pause in food donations
Officials fear too much food will go to waste if donations keep flooding in.
Food donations paused in Montgomery County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are investigating a case of...
Murfreesboro woman charged in human trafficking ring