Residents want change after gun shots ring out for 10 minutes

Forest Park Apartment residents said they call police nearly every week about someone shooting near the complex.
Neighbors are begging for help after hearing constant fun shots at a Bellevue apartment complex.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are begging for help after hearing constant gunshots near a Bellevue apartment complex.

Those residents said they have heard gunshots for about 10 minutes straight. Some of those bullets missed them by inches as people shot through units at Forest Park Apartments.

“There’s one there,” one resident said while pointing to a bullet hole in his wall.

Residents are waking up hearing gunfire and fear that a bullet will hit someone inside their apartment.

“I believe this is the one that went through my home and went through my wall,” another resident who asked not to be identified said.

Residents say it’s three men that stood outside shooting into the apartments until police showed up.

“We’re hearing gun shots just going on and on,” a resident said.

He said his mother had to take cover.

“She ducked into our guest bathroom in the tub, but she says she still didn’t feel safe,” the resident said.

Some neighbors said those bullets came inches away from their heads.

“They shot his windows out right upstairs, right above you,” a resident said.

Residents said this is the third time they have called 911 in the last two weeks.

Apartment employees said police gave them trespassing forms and scheduled weekly meetings with management.

“I can’t even walk outside because I’m scared, I might get hit by a stray bullet and this is Bellevue this is supposed to be the part of Nashville,” a resident said.

Metro Nashville Police said they are working with apartment managers to install cameras, lights and patrols to help stop the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Montgomery Co. Animal Care works to reunite dogs and cats with families after tornado
Montgomery County Animal Care works to reunite dogs and cats with families after tornado
Kirsty Dickerson is facing charges for allegedly stealing from homes she was hired to clean.
Local cleaning person accused of theft
Hundreds left unemployed after Hendersonville tornado rips through businesses
More than 200 people in left unemployed after tornado in Hendersonville
A sign outside Natchez Trace Youth Academy, where two teenagers and a 12-year-old escaped...
Escapees from Humphreys County behavioral health facility a “repetitive” issue, sheriff says