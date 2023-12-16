Residents want change after gun shots ring out for 10 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are begging for help after hearing constant gunshots near a Bellevue apartment complex.

Those residents said they have heard gunshots for about 10 minutes straight. Some of those bullets missed them by inches as people shot through units at Forest Park Apartments.

“There’s one there,” one resident said while pointing to a bullet hole in his wall.

Residents are waking up hearing gunfire and fear that a bullet will hit someone inside their apartment.

“I believe this is the one that went through my home and went through my wall,” another resident who asked not to be identified said.

Residents say it’s three men that stood outside shooting into the apartments until police showed up.

“We’re hearing gun shots just going on and on,” a resident said.

He said his mother had to take cover.

“She ducked into our guest bathroom in the tub, but she says she still didn’t feel safe,” the resident said.

Some neighbors said those bullets came inches away from their heads.

“They shot his windows out right upstairs, right above you,” a resident said.

Residents said this is the third time they have called 911 in the last two weeks.

Apartment employees said police gave them trespassing forms and scheduled weekly meetings with management.

“I can’t even walk outside because I’m scared, I might get hit by a stray bullet and this is Bellevue this is supposed to be the part of Nashville,” a resident said.

Metro Nashville Police said they are working with apartment managers to install cameras, lights and patrols to help stop the shootings.

