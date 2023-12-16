Police investigating deadly crash between car, 2 bicyclists in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police officers are investigating a deadly crash between two bicyclists and a vehicle on Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway Saturday afternoon.

According to FPD, the crash resulted in at least one fatality, and Mack Hatcher Parkway is closed in both directions from Liberty Pike to Highway 96.

Multiple agencies are at the scene, including FPD’s Critical Response unit.

All commuters are advised to avoid the area.

A crash between a crash and two bicyclists has Mack Hatcher Pkwy. closed in Franklin. (WSMV)

