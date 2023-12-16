Police investigating deadly crash between car, 2 bicyclists in Franklin
Franklin PD closed Mack Hatcher Memorial Pkwy. for the investigation.
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police officers are investigating a deadly crash between two bicyclists and a vehicle on Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway Saturday afternoon.
According to FPD, the crash resulted in at least one fatality, and Mack Hatcher Parkway is closed in both directions from Liberty Pike to Highway 96.
Multiple agencies are at the scene, including FPD’s Critical Response unit.
All commuters are advised to avoid the area.
