NES restores power to most tornado victims, more outages possible this weekend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Electricity is back on for the nearly 48,000 NES customers impacted by the recent tornados. The power company set a Friday deadline to repair wires taken down in the storm.

Lori Higdon is still trying to wrap her head around the damage at her 92-year-old dad’s home. She said it looked like a war zone when she first was able to get to the house over the weekend.

Power lines are wrapped around trees and the roof is now in the front yard. Higdon said the Hendersonville house is a total loss.

“He’s worked for this his whole life and gone in just a few minutes,” Higdon said. “It’s sad, but he’s doing well. He’s resilient, so we are good.”

Higdon and her sister spent Friday morning working to salvage whatever they could from the home. They were able to pack up a few of his favorite things and were surprised by some of the items that survived.

Down the street, Jason Dillon had two trees fall in his yard that took out the corner of his roof and a window. He had to stay at a friend’s house for four days and was one of the final people in his neighborhood NES crews were able to get to.

“Obviously, I am not able to work (from home) without internet,” Dillon said. “Between getting the internet back and the power, just being able to stay here again. Definitely thankful for that.”

There were only a handful of NES customers still in the dark by Friday evening, including the building Higdon’s dad owns next to their family house. One of the businesses in the building had to move out because of damage and the others have not been able to open without electricity.

Higdon is committed to cleaning up the mess and rebuilding her dad’s home, but said she expects him to stay with her on the other side of Hendersonville for at least a couple months. She considers herself to be lucky having only lost electricity for a couple of hours after the storm.

NES said there might be some short power outages this weekend as they are working to safely repair the last parts of the grid.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.