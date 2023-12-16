Nearly 400 pounds of fentanyl seized in Nashville in 2023

Nearly 400 pounds of fentanyl seized in Nashville in 2023(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 400 pounds of fentanyl was seized in Nashville this year, the Metro Nashville Police Department touted Friday night.

“DID YOU KNOW that detectives in our Specialized Investigations Division have seized nearly 400 pounds of deadly fentanyl in 2023?”

Police said the deadly drug shows up in powder or pill form. It’s also often paired or mixed with methamphetamine.

“Getting it off our streets SAVES LIVES,” MNPD said.

