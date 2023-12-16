More than 200 people in left unemployed after tornado in Hendersonville

“It’s hard to be in the festive mood,” Jolly Ollie’s Pizza employees said after losing their jobs because of the tornado and still having bills to pay.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Letters to Santa, not from children but from Jolly Ollie’s employees. They’re asking for the essentials this year after a tornado ripped through the restaurant leaving them unemployed,

For many of the employees, including Jessica Ward, this was their main source of income. Now, just before Christmas, they’re left without paychecks.

“Going from working 40 hours a week to nothing and in the span of five minutes, is world shattering. It’s been a huge adjustment,” Ward said.

This year she’s using money she had planned to spend on holiday presents to pay the bills.

“It doesn’t really look like we’re gonna be able to do a whole bunch because, you know, the bills don’t stop, the car payments don’t stop, the rent doesn’t stop,” Ward said.

Ward is just one of the more than 200 people that the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce estimates have lost their job. Around the city businesses are working to get people back on schedule.

“It’s hard to be in the festive mood. I don’t really feel like celebrating holidays, but knowing that there’s this community that is around me, that has been reaching out every single day and helping us with donations and prayers. That’s all we needed,” Jolly Ollie’s employee Sarah Kamaar said.

The employees were using their own time to help clean up the Christmas decorations that had just been put up. Many of their Christmas wish lists asked for gift cards, clothing and toys. Ward said her only wish is to get back to work soon.

“It’s hard to really even want anything other than just for things to kind of go back to normal,” Ward said.

A link to the GoFundMe for Jolly Ollie’s employees can be found here.

