Montgomery County officials ask for pause in food donations

By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County officials are asking that businesses and individuals pause bringing food for people affected by or helping clean up after last Saturday’s tornado.

“Businesses and individuals throughout the community have been bringing meals to those impacted by the tornado, to volunteers, and to public safety workers, somethings offering two to three meals in the same time-frame with overlap,” officials said in a news release. “What we are asking at this time is to pause on bringing food, because food may be wasted.”

World Central Kitchen, dubbed by the community the “special forces” of feeding communities thousands of meals during acute relief efforts, is assisting Clarksville and Montgomery County.

“These professionals have been assisting communities during disasters worldwide since 2010. Their team has canvassed the neighborhoods and assessed where the areas of need are, including residents who are homebound for meals and other services,” officials said.

World Central Kitchen has been based at the Northeast High School Multiagency Disaster Relief Center since Sunday in partnership with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Visit the website if you would like to volunteer with them or for information.

