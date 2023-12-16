Montgomery County Animal Care works to reunite dogs and cats with families after tornado

About 10 pets are still at the center waiting to be re-united with their families after Saturday’s tornado.
Around a dozen dogs and cats are without a home after a tornado displaced them from their families during Saturday's tornado in Clarksville.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around a dozen dogs and cats are without a home after a tornado in Clarksville displaced them from their families on Saturday.

It’s a been a long week for some tail-wagging friends. Some are shy, defensive, and a little curious as they wait at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control.

“We’ve had about 30 of them come in from that area where the tornado was hit,” said Samantha Crosby, Adoption Coordinator.

So far this week, she and the staff have been able to find the owners for 20 dogs. About 10 are still in cages at the center with a sign on the front that proves they were displaced from their families after Saturday’s storm.

“We still do have some who were here where either the families just don’t have anywhere to go,” said Crosby. “Maybe they are staying with a family member where maybe they can’t have a dog, or they just haven’t had the resources to find out the pet is still here.”

Not anyone can adopt the dogs with a tornado sign on their cage. Owners must show a picture of their dog with the date on it, microchip and veterinarian records.

“Between the community and our officers, they have worked day in and day out to find these pets,” said Crosby.

For all dog owners, she said this tornado taught them how beneficial microchipping is. It allows families to reunite with their pets, which people like Crosby love to see.

“I am fairly emotional, and I tear up a lot whenever I do get to see them go back with their family because I could only imagine,” she said. “I was not touched by it, but I could only imagine what they went through.”

The Montgomery Animal Care and Control Center is also taking donations of pet supplies to give to other families and their own shelter dogs and cats.

