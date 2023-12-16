Man wanted for robbing Hermitage smoke shop at gunpoint

If you recognize him, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are searching for a man after an armed robbery at a Hermitage smoke shop.

Police say the suspect robbed Mellow Vibes smoke shop on Central Pike at gunpoint.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

“You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

