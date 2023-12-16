Local cleaning person accused of theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Local families are issuing a warning surrounding people you may hire to complete services in your home.

WSMV 4 Investigates spoke with multiple people who said the woman they hired to clean their home stole from them.

With five kids under one roof and a full-time job, Tabby Allen needed help keeping things tidy.

“It was kind of something we were splurging to do,” Allen said.

So did Sandy Borske.

“I had a car accident, and it really hurts me to clean,” Borske said.

They both hired Kirsty Dickerson for the job, but they started to notice things going missing.

“Target cards were gone,” Allen said while looking through her bag of gift cards. “Amazon cards and Visa cards are gone.”

“Oxycodone - empty,” Borske said while holding a pill bottle.

Dickerson is now facing multiple theft charges in Sumner County for allegedly stealing medication and hundreds of dollars in gift cards and cash from Allen, Borske and at least one other person.

“Violated because I know she was going through all my drawers and my belongings.”

Two affidavits said that when confronted by deputies, Dickerson “openly admitted to taking the medications” and “she stated she had spent everything she had taken.”

WSMV4 Investigates tried to reach out to Dickerson for comment, but the number she used to talk to customers has been disconnected.

“It really makes you wake up and realize, you think someone is safe to come into your home, but you never really know,” Allen said.

The families said they are now skeptical of anyone who walks through the door.

“I will not let anyone be alone in my house again,” Borske said.

Borske said her mom and sister also hired Dickerson and filed a report with Gallatin Police accusing her of theft as well. Gallatin Police confirms they are investigating Dickerson.

As for how you can find a trusted cleaning service, the Better Business Bureau has provided these tips.

