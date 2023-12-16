First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers will develop today across most of the MidState, mainly in the evening hours.

It will be a wet day across the area as rain showers move back in. Luckily, we aren’t dealing with anything severe this time. Just plain ole rain showers this go around. This is also not going to be a soaking system. These will be off-and-on showers that will give us around half an inch of rain, give or take. Most of the rain will be later this evening. Showers will push out of the MidState in the Plateau by Sunday morning. Meanwhile, today will be pretty mild again with highs in the low 60s for many.

Rain gets out of here Sunday morning and cooler air settles in. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s with a partly cloudy sky.

A reinforcing low will move in Sunday after the rain is gone and bring in a very cold airmass by Monday. Expect Monday to be chilly, with highs only reaching the 40s. It will also be very windy Monday. Wind speeds will be around 15-20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH. This is going to make us feel even colder than the temperatures actually are. The wind chills will make us feel like we’re in the 30s all afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s!

It won’t be as windy Tuesday, but it will still be cold with highs staying in the 40s under a bright, sunny sky. Lows will be in the 20s.

Temperatures return to normal on Wednesday back to the 50s but it will be very cloudy.

We’ll get another stretch of mild weather at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase each day. At the moment, there is a minimal rain chance for Friday at 20%.

