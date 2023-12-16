First Alert Forecast: Rain expands overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our weather will dry out on Sunday as a cooling northwest breeze develops.

REST OF THIS WEEKEND:

Rain showers will expand across the Mid State overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s, into the upper 40s by morning.

Rain will exit Nashville around sunrise on Sunday. Showers will linger longer east of the city, but should clear the Cumberland Plateau by early afternoon.

A few sunny breaks in the clouds will be possible on Sunday afternoon, too.

Sunday will be drier and cooler under a mostly cloudy sky. (WSMV)

Count on highs on Sunday to be in the low-mid 50s, but a developing northwest breeze will make it feel cooler.

Dry weather is expected for the Titans game at midday at Nissan Stadium against the Houston Texans.

NEXT WEEK:

Colder weather will take over starting early Monday on the heels of a reinforcing cold front. Behind that front, even stronger northwest winds will develop creating a significant wind chill. Lows will be in the 30s. Highs will just be in the 40s. The wind chill will not get out of the 30s however.

By midday Monday, flurries and snow showers will develop on the Cumberland Plateau. Any snow that falls there should just blow around. That said, a dusting can’t be ruled out by Monday evening over some of the highest elevations.

Tuesday morning will be frigid, as will Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will be sunny and stay chilly during the afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate some Wednesday afternoon & beyond.

