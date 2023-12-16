Escapees from Humphreys County behavioral health facility a “repetitive” issue, sheriff says

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pair of teenage carjacking suspects approached a third day on the run Friday night after running away from an all-male behavioral health facility Tuesday night.

Sixteen-year-old James Turner and 15-year-old Noah Allen, along with a 12-year-old, are accused of stealing a car in Humphreys County before carjacking a woman at knifepoint in Nashville, according to Metro Police.

The three were residents at the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Waverly.

Metro Nashville Police said the teens jumped the academy fence and walked six miles to a gas station where they found an unoccupied car with the keys inside.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said escapes from the facility have happened several times before, including last December, when five teens escaped the facility.

“Some of these kids, they have the desire, and we’ve had them escape from there before and not be located until they’re in other states,” Davis said.

The 115-bed voluntary facility, which treats young men ages 10-17, has an 8-foot fence around the property. Natchez Trace Youth Academy is located in a remote, wooded area of Humphreys County.

According to Davis, escapees require the sheriff’s office to use resources it could use elsewhere.

“Once we use those assets over and over again, it becomes a situation that is hard to deal with because it’s so repetitive,” Davis said.

When asked what the facility is doing to prevent runaways, Natchez Trace Youth Academy sent WSMV4 this statement:

Natchez Trace Youth Academy, located in Waverly, is a 115-bed CARF-accredited voluntary facility that treats young men, ages 10-17, who are struggling with behavioral health issues. Our facility is located in a secure, wooded setting that supports a therapeutic environment for our residents.

While our buildings are not locked, our property perimeter is surrounded by an 8-foot fence and our staff members are trained to ensure residents are safe, monitored and accounted for at all times during their care with us.

We continue to work closely with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Nashville Police Department to locate the individuals who eloped from our facility. We thank the authorities for their swift support.

In the case of Tuesday night’s escapees, Metro Nashville Police said Turner and Allen have not been apprehended.

The 12-year-old meanwhile was caught and charged in Davidson County Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.

