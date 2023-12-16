Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist

The driver was booked on a $400,000 bond.
Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EDITORS NOTE: WSMV4 was previously told two bicyclists were hit, however, the Franklin Police Department confirmed only one bicyclist was hit.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department (FPD) charged a driver with vehicular homicide and DUI after hitting one bicyclist on Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway Saturday afternoon.

According to FPD, the biker died.

The driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

Mack Hatcher Parkway was closed in both directions from Liberty Pike to Highway 96 for the investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the intersection, including FPD’s Critical Response unit.

Mack Hatcher Parkway was reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

A crash between a car and two bicyclists has Mack Hatcher Pkwy. closed in Franklin.
A crash between a car and two bicyclists has Mack Hatcher Pkwy. closed in Franklin.

