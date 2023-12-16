2 dead in Hickman County homicide

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) gave an update on a homicide investigation from Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to shots fired on East Beaver Dam. When officers got there, they found two people dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to handle the investigation.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said they won’t give out names or details because of the active investigation.

“We ask that you pray for all families involved,” the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.