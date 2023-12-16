1 arrested in Hickman County after leading officers on multi-county chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after leading Hickman County officers on a chase to Maury County.

On Friday night around 7:30, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call involving a possible domestic situation. They said a person was being held against their will near Spotlight Road.

An HCSO sergeant saw a car turn off Spotlight Road and onto Highway 100. The sergeant tried to pull that car over, but the suspect drove off, leading deputies on a chase.

The chase ended on Highway 7 at Natchez Trace in Maury County where the suspect drove through a ditch, skidding out of control onto Old Natchez Trace Road.

Jessie Waller, 34, left the car and allegedly refused deputies’ commands, the HCSO said in a Facebook post.

Waller was eventually taken into custody and taken to the sheriff’s office. The victim was safely removed from the situation, unharmed.

In addition to the chase, Waller had several warrants out for his arrest in multiple counties.

He faces charges including:

Evading arrest

Possession of meth

Drug paraphernalia

Aggravated assault

Reckless endangerment

Domestic assault

