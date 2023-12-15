Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright will not play in bowl game, declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Tennessee plays in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.
Tennessee running back vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee running back vs. Vanderbilt(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright will not play in the Vol’s bowl game and has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. The running back made the announcement Friday.

“Under the leadership of Coach Heupel and the Tennessee coaching staff, I have experienced exponential growth both on and off the field,” he said. “I am appreciative of the trust placed in me to carry forward the vision and for the invaluable knowledge imparted, applicable not only in the game but also in life.”

He went on to thank Vol fans, and announced the next step in his career.

“VOL NATION, your passion, loyalty, and support have fueled our determination. You are the heartbeat of our team, and I am thankful for the backing you’ve provided,” he said. “Carrying the VOLS spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

