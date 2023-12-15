Teen’s death renews calls for pedestrian safety measures along Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy with special needs is dead after he was struck while walking in Goodlettsville early Wednesday morning.

Investigators with Goodlettsville Police said he was found along Dickerson Pike near Highway 31. They believe he was running in the roadway when a driver of pickup truck struck the teen.

It’s an outcome which has led to concern for pedestrians in the area.

“It’s hard to be so mindful. I just want to be out enjoying a pretty day and you can’t really do that now-a-days, not somewhere like this,” a pedestrian said.

The driver has reportedly been cooperating with police. Police do not anticipate filing charges against the driver. Preliminary evidence suggest that the teen was wearing dark clothes, making it difficult to see him.

This accident involving the teen comes at time when Nashville Department of Transportation is looking to reduce roadway fatalities by investing millions of dollars into additional safety measures.

Among the locations along Dickerson Pike in Nashville were construction crews started building a sidewalk along a half of mile stretch.

As for those living further down Dickerson Pike, they hope additional sidewalks will come their way after this fatal accident.

“It’s the homeowner right through here that need sidewalks,” a pedestrian said. “They should have to pay for it, it shouldn’t be on them to keep somebody from getting hit by a car, but also, it shouldn’t be on us to have to worry about getting shot walking through their yards.”

