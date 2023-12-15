TBI: Tennessee woman killed dog by setting house on fire

During the investigation, agents learned the fire had been intentionally set.
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEERSHEBA SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Beersheba Springs woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set fire to a home and killed a dog.

Melissa Kay Barks, 53, was indicted in November with one count each of aggravated arson, arson and felony cruelty to animals.

On June 14, TBI special agent fire investigators joined the Alamont Fire Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in investigating a fire at a home on Besstown Road in Beersheba Springs.

One person got out of the home, authorities said, but a dog died in the fire.

Barks was identified as a suspect in the fire. Barks was arrested Thursday and booked into the Grundy County jail on a bond of $75,000.

