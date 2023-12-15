Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot and critically injured Friday afternoon in North Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the victim was seen walking and staggering in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 2:30 p.m. before collapsing. The man was found to be shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a critical wound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

