Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

Before it was damaged, the controversial display, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State Capitol was torn down. (Source: CNN)

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, KCCI reported. He has since been released.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted on their Facebook page: “This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Residents of the Blue Grass Meadows apartment complex were told they had to move because...
Clarksville apartment complex tells residents to move out by Thursday after tornado

Latest News

Arrest made in North Nashville apartment shooting
A small plane crashed on Interstate 26 in North Carolina. (Source: WLOS/CNN)
RAW: Plane crash shuts interstate down
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy
Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display
Woman shot at convenience store
1 arrested after shooting woman in the arm at gas station on Whites Creek Pike