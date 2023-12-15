Officials issue warning about jury duty summons scam

Someone is calling residents claiming a warrant has been filed for failure to appear for jury duty.
(WCTV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Court officials are warning Davidson County residents about a jury scam.

The Davidson County Trial Courts said it has received multiple reports of a scammer making phone calls claiming to be from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with a signed warrant from a local judge to arrest the person for failure to appear on a jury duty summons.

The scammer is spoofing a Metro phone number and referencing an actual sitting judge.

“We want to re-iterate that this is a scam,” said Bart Pickett, Trail Court Administrator for Davidson County’s judicial district. “Please note that we will never call you and ask for money to cancel a warrant or ask you for confidential information.”

Anyone who receives a call that asks you for money is advised to hang up immediately and call 615-862-8600 to file an incident report.

If you have a question as to jury duty or the legitimacy of a jury duty summons in Davidson County, you can go to the website or call the jury coordinator at 615-862-5294.

