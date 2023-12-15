Nashville school district outlines grade-configuration changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is switching up which students will attend middle and high school.

Tuesday night school leaders discussed their plan that would mirror a traditional school model.

For example, Head Magnet Middle will house students in sixth through eighth grades. The change would create MLK-Head Magnet Middle School. MLK High School will transform to the traditional 9-12 grade model.

“So, the same academic magnet requirements to move to the high school will remain. We will not have those same requirements to get into the thematic school in middle school at the head. So in essence, you still have to meet the academic requirements to attend MLK,” said Dr. Battle, Metro’s Director of Schools.

Under the district’s current model, 5th through 8th-grade students would attend middle school for two years before applying for 7th grade at MLK. With this new transition, fifth graders will be back in elementary school.

Some parents agree with this transition.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’ll be in uniform with the rest of Metro Schools. So, that’ll be a benefit to the kids,” said Head Magnet School parent, Alex Smith.

When it comes to how teachers will adjust to the new system...

“Several of our seventh and eighth-grade teachers who are certified 7-12, that is an option as well, with MLK increasing capacity. They will also take priority in Head placement or the new MLK Middle, as well as be supported anywhere they’d love to land,” said Dr. Battle during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

This change will happen in a matter of four phases. The first phase begins next school year and the final transition will happen in the 2027-28 school year.

The district says it will engage stakeholders in the future on academic programming and other student experiences before phasing it in.

