Nashville mayor: Tornado recovery could take weeks, 'maybe months'

It’s a long road to recovery ahead, according to Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell says Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed in the Madison,...
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell says Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed in the Madison, Tennessee area after tornadoes devastated the area.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The recovery efforts in the Nashville area continue after deadly tornadoes ripped through on Saturday.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said at a media briefing Friday they could continue for much longer.

“The work to clean up after this storm is going to take weeks, maybe months,” O’Connell said. “Donations of money and goods are a critical way to enable great community organizations to continue to do their work.”

O’Connell said there’s still a need for volunteers to help as volunteer organizations work through hiccups, like getting volunteers access to sites due to the damage. Dozens of homes were destroyed.

The best way to help or get help is to go to Nashville Responds website, O’Connell said. Those who know Spanish could be valuable as volunteers.

Three people, including a Guatemalan mother and her son, were killed in Madison, Tennessee, where there’s a large Spanish-speaking population, O’Connell said.

At Friday’s media briefing, O’Connell said there’s a need for Spanish speakers and resources to help those affected whose first language is not English.

“One of the things that was evident in this disaster, because of the impact on a large Spanish-speaking population in Madison, has been our need to continue to advance our efforts at translative communications,” O’Connell said. “Coming in with only English-speaking resources is insufficient.”

As of Friday, O’Connell said fewer than 100 people were out of power. O’Connell said Friday that NES has worked around the clock to get power restored. More than 65,000 NES customers were without power in the Nashville area during the peak of the storm.

