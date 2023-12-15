Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The Emmy-nominated “Friends” actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous and quotable characters died Oct. 28, 2023.(Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has determined the cause of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry’s death.

The 54-year-old sitcom star’s cause of death was ruled as the acute effects of ketamine, and contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.

The manner of the Oct. 28 death was ruled an accident.

