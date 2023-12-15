Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has determined the cause of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry’s death.

The 54-year-old sitcom star’s cause of death was ruled as the acute effects of ketamine, and contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.

The manner of the Oct. 28 death was ruled an accident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.