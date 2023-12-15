Man wanted in connection to Murfreesboro burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a burglary case.

Police said the man was seen leaving a home on Nov. 10. The back door window of a home in the 3500 block of Pershing Drive was shattered and the front door was open, police said.

The homeowner told police they locked all their doors before leaving.

After the alleged burglary, the man was seen leaving in a small silver car with a rear spoiler.

If anyone knows who the suspect might be, they are encouraged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5642.

