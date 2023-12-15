Man used stolen credit card to buy ‘very expensive’ bottle of scotch, police say

The man’s credit card was used to buy a bottle of Macallan scotch worth thousands of dollars, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville detectives are working to identify a man accused of stealing a man’s wallet from a YMCA gym locker and then using it to buy an expensive bottle of liquor.

Police said the man’s locker was locked, but the alleged thief broke it open to get the wallet. The man’s credit card was used to buy a bottle of Macallan scotch worth thousands of dollars at a local liquor store, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

