Man charged with attempted criminal homicide after shooting in North Nashville

The suspect allegedly shot the victim five to six times, according to police.
A person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in North Nashville.
A person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in North Nashville.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for attempted criminal homicide after he shot a man around six times on Blank Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in critical condition after shooting in North Nashville

The shooting happened on Nov. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Blank Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim. He said he was at an apartment on Blank Street when Andrew Washington Jr. came over.

Police said Washington was not supposed to be there and that he and the victim got into a fight.

Washington then left and returned later and entered the apartment and shot the victim around five to six times, according to an arrest report.

Washington ran away from the apartment and the victim ran through the front door where he screamed her help until someone called the police, according to the report.

The victim had wounds in several locations, according to police.

The victim identified Washington as the suspect.

Washington was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

