Man arrested after pulling gun on man he thought had a ‘car bomb,’ report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after pulling a gun on a person who had a car parked in his driveway, which he believed to be a car bomb, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to an arrest report, police were called to 550 Rural Hill Road on Nov. 29 three times.

The first two times, Joseph Bertrand called about a suspicious car in his driveway.

When officers arrived the second time, the victim came out to check what was going on. He said he had been staying at an Airbnb next door for the past month and was moving out. He had a moving truck and additional cars blocking his driveway so he parked at the 550 Rural Hill address because he thought the home was abandoned, according to the report.

After learning the home wasn’t abandoned, the victim said they’d move the car right away, police said.

Shortly after police left, as the victim was in the process of moving his car, Bertrand came out of his home and pulled a handgun on the victim, according to the report.

Bertrand allegedly demanded the victim get on his hands and knees while pointing the gun at him. As Bertrand pointed the gun, he deflated all of the tires, according to the report. After three to five minutes, the victim said Bertrand let him go, police said.

Bertrand was arrested after the victim called police.

When police interviewed Bertrand, he said he thought the car was suspicious and tried to claim self-defense. He told police he thought the vehicle was a car bomb. He explained he thought it was a car bomb because the victim was Middle Eastern and referenced ongoing issues in the Middle East, according to the report.

Police said the victim deflated the tires because he thought it would prevent the victim from driving the car bomb into his house. He also thought the victim had a gun.

According to police, this was not the first time Bertrand pulled a gun on a neighbor. In October, he allegedly pulled a gun on a man and a woman because he thought the man had poison and possibly a gun. He said to police the victims from both incidents were sent by someone he claims has been after him for over a year.

Bertrand was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, threat of a weapon and possession of a weapon.

