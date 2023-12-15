Limor Suss Shares Last Minute Gifts & Hosting Ideas


By Today in Nashville
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares last minute gifts and holiday hosting ideas.

ScentAir Holiday Hangers Liven Up Your Faux Decor.

The Nidra Sleep Mask has been a top-rated eye mask over the past 10 years. It blocks 100% of the light, specially designed with deep molded cups that are contoured to perfectly fit your face, allowing no pressure on the eyes and eyelashes. It’s available in a variety of colors on Amazon and Nidragoods.com.

The ONEHOPE Wine Holiday Cheers Shimmer Bottle is the perfect holiday gift that also gives back to the community. You can purchase now at onehopewine.com.

Sponsored by Limor Media

SPONSORS:

ScentAir

Nidra

ONEHOPE Wine

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home

Latest News

Limor Suss Shares Last Minute Gifts & Hosting Ideas
Louis York Performs "Alone a Lot"
Hope for the Holidays Founder Talks about Benefit Concert
Jim "Soni" Sonefeld Performs "Sitting in the Green Grass"