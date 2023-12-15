Homicide investigation underway in Hickman County
The investigation remains active and ongoing, TBI said.
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to a homicide in Hickman County.
The TBI said it could not release many details at the time but confirmed it was investigating the circumstances of a homicide in the 3100 block of East Beaverdam Road. The investigation remains active and ongoing, TBI said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
