Gov. Lee pardons nearly two dozen former Tennessee prisoners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 23 individuals Friday afternoon.

Twenty-two former Tennessee prisoners were given pardons, an official statement of forgiveness, while one current prisoner who has earned multiple degrees while in prison from Lipscomb University had her parole eligibility expedited.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 23 individuals executive clemency,” Gov. Lee said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Those given pardons or expedited parole eligibility are listed below:

– Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County and Williamson County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County and Wilson County – Executive Action: Pardon

– DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Jimmy Harris, Overton County and Putnam County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Executive Action: Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years

– Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Robert Scales, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

– Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Executive Action, Pardon

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.