Gibson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, suspect injured in shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas along with District Attorney Frederick Agee have requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after an officer-involved shooting occurred Friday.

According to the TBI, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Eldad Road in Trenton.

Agee says a Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy and the suspect were both shot. Both deputy and suspect were airlifted to hospitals for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time their condition.

