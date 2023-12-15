First Alert Forecast: Showers return for part of the weekend

Much colder air will move in on Monday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beautiful weather will continue this afternoon. Clouds will begin to return tonight.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Gorgeous weather will continue this afternoon with lots of sunshine and mild conditions. Highs across Nashville will be in the low 60s.

A few clouds will begin to move in this evening. Expect temperatures in the 40s, then.

Early Saturday morning, we’ll have even more clouds and lows around 40.

THIS WEEKEND:

After a start in the low 40s on Saturday, a developing south breeze will boost temperatures into the upper 50s.

A few showers will develop during the afternoon. More rain is likely Saturday night.

The Titans game will be dry on Sunday, but cooler weather will be moving in.
Showers will exit the Mid State early Sunday morning. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible by afternoon.

The Titans game forecast is for dry, but cool weather. We’ll have lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Much colder weather will take over for Monday. It’ll be windy, too!

A few snow flurries and snow showers are likely Monday, mainly confined to eastern Middle Tennessee.

Hard freezes are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Temperatures will rebound during the afternoons into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Travel weather next week looks outstanding within a day’s drive.

