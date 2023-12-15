First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in this weekend

Showers will develop Saturday and move out by Sunday.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More mild temperatures again today. Rain slides in for part of the weekend, followed by cooler air.

Another nice day is on tap for the MidState with sunny skies and temperatures staying above average in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of rain that will move in this weekend.

The latest models show that rain will move in from west to east throughout the day Saturday. Nashville should see scattered rain showers later in the day into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain exits the Plateau by early Sunday morning, so we should be dry for any outdoor events Sunday, including the Titans game at Nissan Stadium.

Rain returns Saturday with temperatures cooling off Sunday.
Rain returns Saturday with temperatures cooling off Sunday.(WSMV)

Sunday will be noticeably cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the board.

Monday and Tuesday will both be cold with highs only reaching the low 40s and lows in the 20s.

Temperatures rebound back to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. There shouldn’t be any issues for late week holiday travel plans.

