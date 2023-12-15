Ensworth hires former NFL QB Tim Hasselbeck as head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ensworth Tigers are bringing in former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck as its new head coach.

Following stints in Washington, New York, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Arizona, Hasselbeck joined ESPN in 2008. He appeared on SportsCenter, Get Up and more; he also provided post-game analysis on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

“I am deeply thankful and honored for this opportunity to lead the Ensworth football program,” Hasselbeck said.

“Our family has been part of the Ensworth community for nearly a decade, and this Ensworth community has been like family to us. Our football team, as students of Ensworth, will carry the mission to pursue integrity and excellence on the field, in the classroom, and as contributors to the City of Nashville. Together, we will build championship teams as we discover the depths of character and resilience and find victory in unity. Go Tigers!”

He will begin his new role on Jan. 3, 2024.

Hasselbeck said this to Ensworth families:

“I am honored to, once again, be joining this incredible football family. For nearly ten years, Ensworth has been a big part of my family’s life. The Ensworth football field was home to our kids’ first steps in Nashville the day we moved to town. Elisabeth and I dropped off our rising 1st, 3rd, and 5th graders to make friends at an E Summer Camp before they even stepped foot in our home. This field is home to years and years of Cake Walks and Super Saturdays where our family and many others played games like gum bumble and collected tickets for prizes. This field is where I had the unique opportunity to coach the Championship Middle School football team for four years alongside Maurice Hopkins. It is not lost on me that I will have the opportunity to coach some of those very same players as young men. This field is a gathering place, where our Ensworth community is unified, and I cannot wait to step foot on it as your Head Coach with a mission of WE. It’s good to be home.”

The Tigers finished the 2023 season with an 8-3 record after losing to MBA in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

