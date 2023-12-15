Driver wanted for vehicular homicide in stolen truck crash identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the driver wanted after crashing a stolen truck in The Nations while speeding away from officers, killing a man.

Metro Nashville police have issued warrants charging 41-year-old Joshua T. Caldwell with vehicular homicide by recklessness, aggravated assault and auto theft.

The two-vehicle crash on Tuesday killed the passenger of the stolen pickup truck, 43-year-old Jessie Knox. The crash occurred at the intersection of 51st Avenue North and Michigan Avenue. Knox died at the scene of the crash while Caldwell fled on foot.

The pickup truck involved in the crash was stolen from a house on Spring Path Lane in South Nashville earlier in the day.

At about 2:30 p.m., a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck sped away from an officer attempting a traffic stop and drove through someone’s yard.

A short pursuit began as the vehicle went off-road and into an open lot, turning onto Michigan Avenue.

Police said the officer, seeing that the driver was not going to stop, turned off his emergency equipment and did not follow. The officer continued down the alley and turned onto the street, where witnesses flagged him down.

Police said the truck was speeding down Michigan Avenue when it ran through a stop sign at the intersection of 51st Avenue North and was struck in the rear by a Buick Envision. Police said the driver of the Buick had the right of way and could not avoid the collision.

The pickup crashed head-on into a utility pole, causing it to break. The truck went airborne and came to rest upside down on top of the pole.

The truck’s driver ran from the wreckage through backyards to elude officers.

“Caldwell is also being charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid, and failure to report a crash,” MNPD said. “Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.”

