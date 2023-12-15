DoorDash offering $10K relief grants for small Tennessee restaurants affected by tornadoes

Restaurants located in Tennessee counties that have received state or federal disaster declarations will be eligible to apply for the grants.
The Madison tornado tore the large American flag above the Ford dealership in half.
The Madison tornado tore the large American flag above the Ford dealership in half.(Tabitha Hawk)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - DoorDash is offering $10,000 relief grants for small restaurants in Tennessee that were affected by Saturday’s tornado outbreak.

Eligible restaurants affected by the outbreak can apply for relief funding through the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund.

Previous Coverage:
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms

“Launched in 2021, the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund, hosted in partnership with Hello Alice and Global Entrepreneurship Network, provides $10,000 relief grants to eligible local restaurants affected by state- or federally-declared natural disasters. The grants can be used to cover operating costs like rent or mortgage repayments, food and beverage inventory, utilities, supplies and materials, and supplier costs,” DoorDash said.

