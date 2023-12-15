Co-sleeping dangers: Infant nearly dies after getting mother’s hair wrapped around neck

Pediatricians are warning parents about the dangers when it comes to sleeping with their babies in the same bed. (Source: KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An infant was nearly strangled this week after police say his mother’s hair got wrapped around his neck while they were sleeping together.

KAIT reports the mother awoke to her hair being pulled and her 1-year-old son screaming.

A household member used a knife to cut the hair from the baby’s neck.

The boy was taken to a hospital and transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Tennessee.

Fortunately, the baby did not suffer the fate many pediatricians say they have seen in such cases.

While it might be hard to do so, Dr. Lowery Beck said parents cannot be tempted to let their babies sleep with them, no matter how much their infant cries.

“The baby is safer in their crib, sleeping on a baby surface, instead of an adult bed with an adult,” he said.

According to Beck, co-sleeping is a problem he sees with first-time parents but warns that there could be all types of accidents.

“The danger is having their airway cut off, where they are no longer breathing, or something getting around their neck strangling them. An airway obstruction will lead to death pretty quickly if it is not taken care of,” Beck said.

He said blankets can also smother an infant, or a sleeping parent could accidentally roll over the child.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that about 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths in the United States each year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies
A Texas man has won the title for having the best-groomed mustache in America.
Man wins national title for best-groomed mustache in America
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
Here's what you can expect from the weather during Christmas weekend.
What's the weather for Christmas weekend travel?
Rain is in the weekend forecast — here's what you need to know.
Rain in the weekend forecast