911 calls show terror after Hendersonville tornado

“We’re stuck in a tornado.”
WSMV4 obtained several 911 calls made moments after the storms hit Hendersonville on Saturday.
By Caleb Wethington and Holly Thompson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak across the Mid State, 911 calls from Sumner County have been released.

The 911 calls obtained by WSMV4 show the terrifying moments some Tennesseans experienced as an EF-2 tornado tore through Hendersonville on Saturday, Dec. 9. In one of the calls, a young child could be heard screaming for their “mommy.” The shock of the experience could be in heard in the caller’s voice in the aftermath of the tornado.

Previous Coverage:
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms

It’s now been six days since the tornadoes touched down and FEMA workers are on the ground in the hardest hit areas. Their plan is to get survivors the help they need.

