911 calls show terror after Hendersonville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak across the Mid State, 911 calls from Sumner County have been released.

The 911 calls obtained by WSMV4 show the terrifying moments some Tennesseans experienced as an EF-2 tornado tore through Hendersonville on Saturday, Dec. 9. In one of the calls, a young child could be heard screaming for their “mommy.” The shock of the experience could be in heard in the caller’s voice in the aftermath of the tornado.

“911 What’s the location of your emergency?” “We’re stuck in a tornado.” “You’re stuck in a tornado? Where are you at?”

It’s now been six days since the tornadoes touched down and FEMA workers are on the ground in the hardest hit areas. Their plan is to get survivors the help they need.

