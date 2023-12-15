4 children treated for tornado-related injuries at Vanderbily after outbreak

The majority of injuries the pediatric surgeon on call saw were from buildings collapsing onto people.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt University Medical Center(wsmv)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten adults and four children were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for tornado-related injuries this weekend.

Dr. Maggie Gallagher was the pediatric surgeon on call and saw those who were taken to the emergency room.

“It’s hard just to see, especially knowing the psychological impact as well and not knowing how many people are affected by it - not knowing how their family members are doing,” Dr. Gallagher said.

It was her first time treating those hurt in a tornado. She said the majority of injuries she saw were from buildings collapsing onto people.

“Head injuries, broken bones for sure, organs inside of your abdomen being injured from that crush aspect of things falling on you,” Dr. Gallagher said.

Trauma Injury Prevention Manager Stacey Pecenka says something simple like bike or baseball helmets can reduce your chance of head injury. It’s also important to stay up to date on the latest weather alerts whether it be on a radio, television, or app.

“Educating yourself on just what that means - a warning versus a watch. And how quickly you’ll need to be in a position of safety. The helmets are a good thing. if you have anything that can cover your body like a thicker blanket, or I’ve heard families talk about grabbing a crib mattress,” Pecenka said.

She also recommends running through an emergency plan with your family a few times a year.

“Just practicing it with them to having conversations with them. And don’t be afraid that you’re going to scar them by talking about you know, what could happen? Just be practical about it and use simple terminology,” Pecenka said.

Dr. Gallagher said although she could treat their physical injuries, it would be a tough road for patients to mentally recover.

“We do have support to help that child through that, but it’s a long, long process, obviously,” Dr. Gallagher said.

