11 candidates vying for five Davidson Co. school board seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eleven people filed petitions prior to Thursday’s deadline to run for school board positions in Davidson County.

Thursday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run in the Davidson County primary and general elections. The primary election will be held on March 5, the date of the presidential primary, and the county general election will be held Aug. 1.

Five candidates filed petitions to run for the District 1 School Board seat currently held by Dr. Sharon Gentry, who did not seek re-election. Emily Masters (District 3) and Christiana Buggs (District 5) also did not seek re-election.

Four people will be on the ballot for Circuit Court Judge, Division IV to complete the term of Judge Phil Smith, who died in September 2022. Stan Kweller was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to hold the position until the 2024 election.

The winner of the March primary elections will advance to the general election in August. Candidates have until Dec. 21 at noon to request to be removed from the ballot.

Circuit Court Judge District 20, Division IV: Tusca Alexis (Dem.), Audrey Anderson (Dem.), Stanley “Stan” Kweller (Dem.), Stephanie J. Williams (Dem.)

Assessor of Property: Tomesia Day (Dem.), Vivian Wilhoite (Dem.)

School Board District 1: John Little (Dem.), Dominque McCord-Cotton (Dem.), Demytris Savage-Short (Rep.), Robert Taylor (Dem.), Latonya Winfrey (Dem.)

School Board District 3: Stephen North (Rep.), Zach Young (Dem.)

School Board District 5: TK Fayne (Dem.), Marilyn Slaughter (Dem.)

School Board District 7: Freda Player (Dem.)

School Board District 9: Abigail Taylor (Dem.)

Barry Hill City Commission: John Harvey, Greg Mabey

