1 patient found with high lead levels in Nashville from recalled applesauce pouches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Neighborhood Health Napier Clinic found elevated lead levels in one patient who ate one of the contaminated applesauce pouches in Nashville.

The clinic said that other local clinics could see additional cases.

The FDA reported the Wanabana product was still on shelves at several stores in multiple states, including Dollar Tree.

“Last month, WanaBana recalled all ‘WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée’ pouches. The company said some pouches had high amounts of lead,” the clinic said. “Lead can make people sick, especially children. This week, the FDA reported this WanaBana product was still on the shelves at several stores in multiple states, including Dollar Tree. The FDA notes this WanaBana product should not be available for sale, and consumers should not purchase this product,” the clinic said.

The clinic suggests taking the following actions:

1. If your family has any of this WanaBana product:

Do not eat it.

Open all pouches and empty the applesauce into the trash.

Throw away the container.

Wash your hands right away.

2. If you (or your child) may have eaten this applesauce, call Neighborhood Health at 615-227-3000. You can get an appointment at Neighborhood Health regardless of whether or not you have insurance. Your appointment will determine if you (or your child) need additional testing.

