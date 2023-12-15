1 arrested after shooting woman in the arm at gas station on Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after shooting another woman in the arm at a convenience store on Whites Creek Pike.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A few hours later, around 10 p.m., police identified the suspect at Stacey Stennis as the suspect after a fight, according to an arrest report.

Police said Stennis injured the woman critically and left her with life-threatening injuries.

Stennis was previously convicted in 2022 and wasn’t allowed to have a gun, according to police.

