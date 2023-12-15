1 arrested after shooting woman in the arm at gas station on Whites Creek Pike

The shooting happened after the suspect and the woman got into a fight, police said.
Woman shot at convenience store
Woman shot at convenience store
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after shooting another woman in the arm at a convenience store on Whites Creek Pike.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. A few hours later, around 10 p.m., police identified the suspect at Stacey Stennis as the suspect after a fight, according to an arrest report.

Police said Stennis injured the woman critically and left her with life-threatening injuries.

Stennis was previously convicted in 2022 and wasn’t allowed to have a gun, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing it against a wall
Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man driving horse and buggy flown to Nashville hospital after crash
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, TBI for death of Tennessee child
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee
Residents of the Blue Grass Meadows apartment complex were told they had to move because...
Clarksville apartment complex tells residents to move out by Thursday after tornado

Latest News

A person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in North Nashville.
Man charged with attempted criminal homicide after shooting in North Nashville
Metro Nashville police have arrested a second man in connection to an early August murder in...
Second man arrested in August murder
A nearly two-year investigation has led to the indictment of two people in the 2021 fatal...
Couple arrested for 2021 murder
The FEMA announced Thursday it will deploy representatives to the areas affected by the deadly...
FEMA will be in Middle Tennessee on Thursday
The apartment management company said it will likely take a year until all repairs are completed.
Families uncertain after tornado hits complex