Volunteers needed to help Clarksville cleanup efforts

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Mosaic Church at 931-542-2025.
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.(Clarksville Fire Rescue via Facebook)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers are needed on Thursday to help tornado cleanup efforts in Clarksville.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Mosaic Church at 931-542-2025. Appropriate dress, including protective footwear and work gloves, are required. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver and document your volunteer time.

Volunteer efforts were halted after Monday to allow companies to haul off debris that had been gathered.

There is a list of areas to avoid so public services can complete their tasks with heavy machinery and truck hauling. These areas include Britton Springs Road, Eva Drive and Batts Lane. People should stay away from these areas.

Yard debris should be separated into three categories: wood and brush waste, metal, and all other trash.

“Tremendous progress has already been made for which we are deeply appreciative,” Clarksville and Montgomery County officials said in a press release. “Tomorrow, we have another great opportunity to make significant strides in getting through this phase of recovery.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
FILE - Ferrari logo (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Body found at Nashville Ferrari dealership
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
1 dead, another at large in crash after speeding away from police in The Nations
3 arrested after stealing cattle worth thousands of dollars in Tennessee
5 cows stolen, sold on Craigslist in Tennessee cattle heist
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Homeowners in one Mt. Juliet neighborhood were concerned drivers were going too fast down...
New speed humps installed in Mt. Juliet neighborhood
A Gallatin family decided to give their adult children storm shelters for Christmas this year.
Storm shelter saves family's lives
The incident occurred Wednesday morning inside a parking garage at 2605 Charlotte Pike.
Teens wanted for carjacking woman
Clarksville School of Fine Arts Director Gabriel Huff tears up as he sifts through remains of...
‘Miracle’ Clarksville school play rescheduling likely saved hundreds of lives from tornado