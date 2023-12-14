Volunteers needed to help Clarksville cleanup efforts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers are needed on Thursday to help tornado cleanup efforts in Clarksville.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Mosaic Church at 931-542-2025. Appropriate dress, including protective footwear and work gloves, are required. Volunteers will be asked to sign a waiver and document your volunteer time.

Volunteer efforts were halted after Monday to allow companies to haul off debris that had been gathered.

There is a list of areas to avoid so public services can complete their tasks with heavy machinery and truck hauling. These areas include Britton Springs Road, Eva Drive and Batts Lane. People should stay away from these areas.

Yard debris should be separated into three categories: wood and brush waste, metal, and all other trash.

“Tremendous progress has already been made for which we are deeply appreciative,” Clarksville and Montgomery County officials said in a press release. “Tomorrow, we have another great opportunity to make significant strides in getting through this phase of recovery.”

